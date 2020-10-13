Investigation 13.10.2020 12:03 pm

Ipid probe after KZN cop accused of raping woman at station

News24 Wire
Picture: David Ritchie/ African News Agency/ ANA

The police officer has not been at work since being served with a notice of the disciplinary investigation against him.

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer will be facing disciplinary processes after he allegedly raped a woman inside the station where he worked following an altercation with her at a tuck shop.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula on Tuesday confirmed that the KwaMakhuta police officer “has been subjected to internal disciplinary processes whilst the criminal case is investigated by Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid)”.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the 24-year-old victim and the 32-year-old officer were involved in an altercation at a tuck shop in KwaMakhuta.

“It is alleged that the suspect then took the victim to the police station to sort out the problem.

“Whilst at the police station, the victim was allegedly raped by the suspect before she was released. She reported the matter to her grandmother who took her to a clinic.”

He said the station commander was notified of the incident by the clinic.

“He immediately initiated a criminal investigation, before informing Ipid of the allegations. The police officer has not been at work since being served with a notice of the disciplinary investigation against him.”

Jula said he was confident that Ipid investigators would “ensure that the perpetrator faces the full might of the law”.

“We are also pleased that the police officer is facing internal disciplinary processes. We will always give our full support to Ipid when police officers are accused of criminality as no person is above the laws of this country,” said Jula.

