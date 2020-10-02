Investigation 2.10.2020 03:47 pm

Man who claimed he mistook his wife for intruder remains behind bars after murder case postponed

News24 Wire
Picture for illustration: iStock

It is alleged that he shot his wife twice in August at their Birch Acres home. Relatives say he told them his wife woke him and said there were people in the yard. When he went back inside, he saw a shadow and fired at it.

A man accused of killing his wife, who claimed that he mistook her for an intruder, has to wait behind bars for more than a month before his next court appearance, after his case was postponed on Friday.

Mosa Ntsibande, 33, appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a murder charge.

It is alleged that he shot his wife, Hlengiwe Msimango, twice on 3 August at their Birch Acres home.

The 29-year-old woman was certified dead on the scene.

According to Msimango’s relatives, Ntsibande told them that his wife woke him and said there were people in their yard. Ntsibande took out his firearm and rushed outside. When he went back into the house, he saw a shadow and fired at the shadow. It was his wife.

During a previous appearance, Ntsibande abandoned his bail application.

His case was postponed to 24 November for further investigation.

