Ipid probing death of 23-year-old as a result of police action

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) revealed on Tuesday that it has taken over an investigation into the death of 23-year-old, Phumlani Sithole from KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola, the directorate was investigating the case of Sithole’s death as a result of police action,

Cola said the Ipid visited the family of the deceased as part of the investigation process on Monday.

“The information acquired gave a clear indication that this matter falls within the mandate of the directorate as stipulated in the Ipid Act, Section 28(1)(b), the Ipid shall investigate and deaths as a result of police action.”

Cola said based on the information received, it was alleged that the police officers were conducting a raid last Friday night, when they went into community heritage celebration venue, which was a shop, and dispersed the crowd.

He added that it was further alleged that the deceased was in the same vicinity when the police alleged fired shots, which lead to the death of Phumlani.

“Ipid continues with the investigation of this incident, the normal procedure of acquiring statements from eye witnesses as well as police officers has resumed, the post mortem has also been conducted, results are still outstanding, the exhibits have been taken for ballistics, the crime scene will also have to be reconstructed and a comprehensive report will be produced for relevant state institutions.

“The directorate continues with the investigation of this matter.”

