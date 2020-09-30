KZN cops probe after relative allegedly pours boiling water on sister’s 17-month-old baby

Police are investigating a case of assault after the relative of a 17-month old baby allegedly poured boiling water on the child following an argument with the child’s mother.

A picture of the child’s burn wounds went viral last week.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Wartburg police were investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

“It is alleged on 21 September at 5:25pm, a 17-month-old child was found burnt at Odlameni area. The matter is still under investigation.”

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the child was recovering from third-degree burns at Northdale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

“The abhorrent incident occurred when the mother of a baby had an argument with her brother who allegedly retaliated by pouring boiling water over the child’s body. It is alleged that the family attempted to sweep the incident under the carpet.”

“The person responsible for the incident must be arrested and prosecuted, including those who tried to cover up the matter.”

Khoza urged families not to cover up incidents of child abuse, adding that those who did risked imprisonment.

“These cruel and barbaric acts against children will only stop when communities stand up and ensure that those committing crimes against children are prosecuted and jailed.”

She said a team of social workers was engaging with the child’s mother to provide psycho-social support and counselling.

