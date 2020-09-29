Investigation 29.9.2020 05:54 pm

Cops probe after man dies in three-car collision in Durban

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a man was killed when three cars collided along Essenwood Road, Durban, last week.

In a video, circulated on social media, the man can be seen standing at the intersection before being struck by an out-of-control Range Rover .

Life Response’s Leon Fourie said, on arrival, he saw three cars had collided at the intersection.

“The Range Rover veered off the road and hit a pedestrian,” he explained.

“The driver of the Range Rover was stable, while the other two drivers had sustained moderate injuries,” Fourie added.

There were three ambulances and two response vehicles on the scene of the accident.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that a pedestrian had been killed in the accident.

“He was injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. Berea police are investigating circumstances around the incident,” Mbele said.

