 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Timeshare still in turmoil

Investigation 43 mins ago

The practice of selling timeshare as an investment must stop.

Ina Opperman
29 Sep 2020
04:48:34 AM
PREMIUM!
Timeshare still in turmoil

During her visit at the Riverside Sun hotel in Vanderbijlpark (pictured) on Saturday, Kubayi-Ngubane said she hoped the measures in place would give local tourists the confidence to get out again. Photo: Twitter/@tsogosun

It’s been two years since the National Consumer Commission (NCC) issued a report on its investigation into the controversial and often dodgy timeshare industry – but nothing has happened and people are still getting scammed and browbeaten with high-pressure selling techniques. And the report itself is now missing because, according to the NCC, it was “lost” when the commission’s website was hacked. None of the short-, medium or long-term recommendations in the report – which will be “replaced soon”, according to NCC spokesperson Pheto Ndaba – have been implemented, although during the course of the investigations and hearings in 2017-2018,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.