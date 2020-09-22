City Power warns residents of ‘electricity meter installation’ scam

City Power has warned the residents of Vlakfontein and Phumlamqashi to be alert of an ongoing scam in the communities, which notifies residents of a possible new meter installation.

In a statement on Tuesday, 22 September, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the utility was aware of the fake notice that has circulated among the two areas in Region G.

“The badly-written note, which is not even on official City Power letterhead, seem to seek to solicit money from the residents in exchange of the meters.”

Mangena said the notice insinuated it was responding to the voluntary request for services by the residents, which is under the headline Customer Information and Agreement as seen in the document.

The notice stated that: “Your application for certain services is subject to approval and will only be available once the number of households required are reached and registered which are 1,600 and 2,000.”

Mangena explained the notice further demanded a registration fee of R250, along with a “full cost installation fee” amounting to R1,250 and personal information from the residents.

“We would like to warn the residents to ignore this letter as it is not coming from City Power or the City of Johannesburg.

“City Power does not have a project to install meters in the area, and when we do, we will follow all the processes including convening community meeting along with the ward councillor prior to the start of the project.”

Mangena reiterated that the metropolitan municipality would assist residents who needed a new meter.

He further said that the utility would request law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter and prosecute the people behind the scam.

“We urge the residents to be vigilant and to contact the ward councillor or City Power should they have doubts about any notice purporting to be from City Power.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Democratic Alliance (DA) launched a petition in order for the City of Johannesburg government to review the water and electricity accounts of residents issued between June and August 2020.

This follows numerous complaints of residents being overcharged on their water and electricity rates, according to the party.

The party had already filed a request to compel the member of the mayoral committee for finance (MMC), Jolidee Matongo, to address the issue in Council.

However, the African National Congress (ANC) speaker, councillor Nonceba Molwele, denied their request, stating: “The said question does not warrant an urgent response and therefore may not be allowed as an urgent question.”

The DA further called on the City to review the accounts issued and “adjust them according to the agreed-upon tariffs”.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

