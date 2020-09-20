Investigation 20.9.2020 12:32 pm

Wentworth policeman arrested for conspiracy to commit murder

Citizen reporter
Wentworth policeman arrested for conspiracy to commit murder

Image for illustration: iStock.

The man was remanded into custody until 23 September, joining his five co-accused who were arrested last month. 

A 49-year-old Wentworth Warrant Officer has appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court, after he was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. 

The man was arrested on Friday, and appeared in court on Saturday. He was remanded into custody until 23 September, joining his five co-accused who were arrested last month. 

This is the latest arrest thanks to investigations by detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit. 

Acting KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Major General Thulani Gonya welcomed the arrest, saying he is pleased with the investigation’s “steady progress,” and praised community members coming forward with information that is helping investigations.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Minister’s bodyguard leaves loaded gun on plane

Springboks Springboks must play in the Rugby Championship – De Villiers

Business News UIF Ters payments to resume on Monday

Business News Comair to delist from JSE as business rescue plan adopted

Society Granny turns plastic waste, bottles into ecobricks


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition