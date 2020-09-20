Wentworth policeman arrested for conspiracy to commit murder

A 49-year-old Wentworth Warrant Officer has appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court, after he was arrested on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

The man was arrested on Friday, and appeared in court on Saturday. He was remanded into custody until 23 September, joining his five co-accused who were arrested last month.

This is the latest arrest thanks to investigations by detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit.

Acting KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Major General Thulani Gonya welcomed the arrest, saying he is pleased with the investigation’s “steady progress,” and praised community members coming forward with information that is helping investigations.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.