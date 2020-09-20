Police launch search after two children’s bodies found in Joburg

Parktown police have launched a search and information appeal after the bodies of two young children were found in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said in a statement on Sunday that early on Saturday morning, a 24-year-old woman went to Orange Farm SAPS to report her six-year-old son, and an eight-year-old girl who is a family friend, missing.

The woman said she last saw the children on Friday evening while they were allegedly walking home from a hair salon.

A search was immediately launched. Police received a call at around 5am that the body of a child was found on the street. Shortly after, another body was discovered, roughly 100m away from the first.

Both children were certified dead by paramedics.

The motive for the killing of the children has not yet been established, and post mortem examinations are being conducted to determine the cause of death.

“The investigation into this double murder will be prioritised and escalated to the Provincial Investigating Unit, in line with the SAPS position to prioritise the investigation of crimes committed against women, children and other vulnerable persons,” Peters said.

She added that children must be prohibited from walking in the streets unaccompanied at night.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) is urged to report to their nearest police station, or to call the crime stop number on 08600 10111.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.