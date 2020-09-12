 
 
Rampant fraud at Mandela school fleeces millions from donors

Investigation 2 mins ago

A forensic report recommends criminal action, after finding shocking evidence of how claims were misrepresented and manipulated, at a school set up in the Eastern Cape to fulfil a lifetime dream of Nelson Mandela to bring science and technology education to the area he came from.

Rorisang Kgosana
12 Sep 2020
05:00:29 AM
File image.

Theft and mismanagement of funds has marred the Mandela School of Science and Technology as a forensic report fingered the principal and his management team of misusing funds received from German electronic company Siemens. A forensic report by Open Water Advanced Risk Solutions revealed shocking details of how claims were misrepresented and manipulated after Siemens (Pty) Ltd, the Royal House of Mandela and funders Siemens Stiftung mandated a probe into allegations of misappropriation of funds. The R100-million school was the result of Siemens making a commitment in 2010 to Nelson Mandela to support the building of a school in the...

