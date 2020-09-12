Rampant fraud at Mandela school fleeces millions from donors

PREMIUM!
Rampant fraud at Mandela school fleeces millions from donorsInvestigation 2 mins ago
A forensic report recommends criminal action, after finding shocking evidence of how claims were misrepresented and manipulated, at a school set up in the Eastern Cape to fulfil a lifetime dream of Nelson Mandela to bring science and technology education to the area he came from.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Motoring News Kia keen on making inroads into Toyota Land Cruiser 300’s territory
Business News UIF Ters benefit payments suspended – again
Springboks It’s go, go, go for Rugby Champs, but will the Boks be a part of it?
Personal Finance Which is the better option: Invest R500k or deposit it into your bond?
Load Shedding Energy expert: What is Eskom hiding and why?