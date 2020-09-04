 
 
Johannesburg Property Company bigshots suspended amid corruption controversy

Investigation

The CEO and CFO of the JPC have been suspended after being accused of greatly inflating Covid-19 cleaning contracts, and now fresh allegations of dodgy property rental dealings have emerged.

Earl Coetzee and Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
04 Sep 2020
04:39:16 PM
The Forum 1 building in Braampark in Braamfontein, which the JPC has been renting since January 2019 but has been largely vacant since then., 31 August 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Joburg Property Company (JPC) chief executive Helen Botes, and her chief financial officer, Imraan Bhamjee, have both been suspended with immediate effect, following allegations of procurement irregularities involving Covid-19 cleaning and sanitising contracts worth millions. The decision to suspend the pair came on Wednesday, via the JPC board, and was confirmed to The Citizen by Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase on Friday. Botes and Bhamjee stand accused of awarding Covid-19 cleaning and sanitising contracts to four companies with no prior experience in cleaning, at highly inflated rates. This led to them spending close to R19 million for cleaning and sanitation...

