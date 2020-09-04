Johannesburg Property Company bigshots suspended amid corruption controversy

PREMIUM!
Johannesburg Property Company bigshots suspended amid corruption controversyInvestigation 1 min ago
The CEO and CFO of the JPC have been suspended after being accused of greatly inflating Covid-19 cleaning contracts, and now fresh allegations of dodgy property rental dealings have emerged.
