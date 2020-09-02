Nxesi confirms suspension of UIF commissioner

Minister Thulas Nxesi of the department of employment and labour has suspended the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping.

Nexus announced this during a media briefing after the Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu released the first report on government’s expenditure during Covid-19.

The report revealed, among other issues, glaring inconsistencies with regards to Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payouts.

“This occurred on his watch,” Nxesi said, adding that the department’s director-general Thobile Lamati had also suspended the UIF management team, the CFO, COO and head of the supply chain.

The department’s COO, Marsha Bronkhorst, is now the acting UIF commissioner.

Nxesi’s announcement of the suspensions was in order for investigations to continue “unfettered”.

“I will not rest until every payment is accounted for and every wrongdoer made to account. They can run but they will not hide,” Nxesi said when he spoke of investigations continuing into fraud and funds mismanagement.

He confirmed that 38 court cases had been opened, and that transgressors were already being dealt with.

“We are following the money,” he asserted.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.