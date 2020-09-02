Breaking News 2.9.2020 02:29 pm

Nica Richards
BREAKING NEWS
Nxesi confirms suspension of UIF commissioner

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi during the economic cluster ministers media briefing. Picture: Twitter GCISMedia

The department has suspended the entire UIF management team, including the COO, CFO and head of supply chain management.

Minister Thulas Nxesi of the department of employment and labour has suspended the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) commissioner Teboho Maruping.

Nexus announced this during a media briefing after the Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu released the first report on government’s expenditure during Covid-19. 

The report revealed, among other issues, glaring inconsistencies with regards to Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payouts. 

“This occurred on his watch,” Nxesi said, adding that the department’s director-general Thobile Lamati had also suspended the UIF management team, the CFO, COO and head of the supply chain.

The department’s COO, Marsha Bronkhorst, is now the acting UIF commissioner. 

Nxesi’s announcement of the suspensions was in order for investigations to continue “unfettered”. 

“I will not rest until every payment is accounted for and every wrongdoer made to account. They can run but they will not hide,” Nxesi said when he spoke of investigations continuing into fraud and funds mismanagement. 

He confirmed that 38 court cases had been opened, and that transgressors were already being dealt with. 

“We are following the money,” he asserted.

