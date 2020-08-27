Slain Eldorado Park teen’s family accuse cops of coverup

In an emotional testimony to the media on Thursday, the grieving mother and step-father of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julius gave their version of events that took place before the fatal shot that killed him.

The boy was shot and killed in Eldorado Park on Wednesday evening, allegedly by police.

Nathaniel, affectionately known as Lokkie, had Down syndrome and was in the junior class at Don Mattera school. He was a friendly child that loved to make jokes and dance.

Nathaniel’s step-father, Clint Smith, explained that after the family finished eating dinner, around 8.30pm, Nathaniel, who was always the first to finish his food, went outside to get biscuits next door.

There were other boys playing nearby who wanted to take his biscuits, so Nathaniel ran to hide behind a truck. Smith said police then went to Nathaniel was hiding.

Eyewitnesses told Smith that police were talking to Nathaniel, asking what he was doing there, but because he had Down syndrome, he couldn’t talk to them to explain why he was hiding.

Eyewitness accounts then point to a policeman named Scorpion getting out of his car, walking towards Nathaniel, and shooting him once in the chest.

“When we heard the shot here we thought it was crackers,” Smith said.

When Smith went outside to see what had happened, one of his friends ran past and told him they had shot Lokkie.

A shocked Smith then ran back inside to call his wife, and ran to the scene. During this time, a police van was seen speeding past.

“My son was already in the police van. They threw him at the back of the van.”

According to a friend of the family, Lizell Ponsonby, there were two police vans, one with Lokkie in it, and the other colleagues of Scorpion. Ponsonby said she stopped the first van to ask where they were taking Nathaniel.

A police officer told her “Bara”, and then “fire station”, which Ponsonby believes was intentionally misleading so that police had enough time to take Nathaniel to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital without the family present.

Smith and Nathaniel’s mother, Bridget Harris, said they only saw two police officers, but Ponsonby said eyewitnesses recount as many as four at the scene.

She explained that she went to the police station and saw Smith and Harris being told that police are looking into it, and that they can go home.

“I said no one’s leaving, let’s find out what happened.”

Ponsonby said she then asked who booked out the gun that shot Nathaniel, which they located. She said she heard the police officer phone the person who had booked the gun out, and heard them say Bara, before the officer held his head in his hands.

Another policeman then told the family he would go to the scene, and then take the parents to the hospital where Nathaniel was.

Ponsonby said when she got home, Smith and Harris were still at home. The police officer never showed up to take them to the hospital, so Ponsonby took Smith’s son-in-law and drove to the hospital.

Nathaniel was taken to hospital by police, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

According to Ponsonby, who spoke to the doctors at the hospital, said police told them Nathaniel was shot in a gang fight. According to her, police simply dropped him off at the hospital and drove away.

“They’re trying to hide the fact, they’re telling people he was still alive. The doctor told me there was nothing they could do for him, and that police just dropped him off at the hospital, said he was in a gang fight, and left,” she explained.

The family want Scorpion to go to jail, and for all officers alleged to be complicit in the incident to be brought to justice.

“I want them to bury my son, it’s because of him that he’s no longer,” said Nathaniel’s overwrought mother.

“I have eight kids. He was a special child. No one will ever fill the void I have right now.

“I’m going to miss the smells, the greetings. Who’s going to greet us, whose going to tease us, laugh us out, make jokes and dance for us again.”

Harris said she would miss Lokkie most in the mornings, saying part of his morning routine after he woke up was asking Harris: “Mommy, I want my shoes on, I want to go.

“I never knew yesterday would be the last… His plate of food was the last I saw him.”

Smith said the protesters who came out in droves were doing so in support of Lokkie.

“All those people fighting there know Lokkie. That’s why they’re fighting.”

The case has been handed over to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). According to Smith, the family has not yet been approached by Ipid.

Detectives have visited the family, to give them the case’s docket number.

Ipid communication and marketing director Ndileka Cola told The Citizen that the investigative team is currently on the scene, but that no further information is available at present.

The above information is based on an audio recording courtesy of The Citizen photographer Nigel Sibanda, who was at the scene in Eldorado Park on Thursday.

