Gauteng health dept directed to act on outstanding disciplinary cases

Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

‘If left pending for a long period, has a negative impact on the department’s performance and affects the confidence the people of Gauteng have placed on us,’ says acting health MEC.

Acting Gauteng Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo has directed the province’s health department to compile a full report on all long-outstanding disciplinary cases, immediately commence with hearings, and to fast track those cases already under way.

Mamabolo’s plea comes after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) obtained a court order to freeze the accounts of 40 entities linked to an irregularly obtained personal protective equipment (PPE) contract from the Gauteng health department.

“Disciplinary action, if left pending for a long period, has a negative impact on the department’s performance and affects the confidence the people of Gauteng have placed on us,” said Mamabolo.

“It also leaves staff anxious as they are worried about their future,” he added.

SIU Special Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho confirmed the order was obtained on Thursday, 20 August.

News24 reported the judgement ordered that the pension fund of Kabelo Lehloenya, former chief financial officer of the Gauteng health department, be frozen and not released.

He has been identified as having signed off on irregular PPE contracts to the tune of R2 billion.

