Investigation 24.8.2020 06:30 am

Dead man ‘did not bag PPE contract’, says health department

Brian Sokutu
Dead man ‘did not bag PPE contract’, says health department

A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear holds a swab sample of a resident during medical screening for the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a residential area in Mumbai on July 20, 2020. India on July 17 hit a million coronavirus cases, the third-highest total in the world, with no sign yet of the infection curve flattening as new cases emerge in rural areas. More than 25,000 people have died nationally. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP). Image used only for illustrative purpose.

News of ‘the dead man from East London bagging a huge PPE tender’ spread like wildfire on social media.

Under pressure to explain how an East London man who died years ago had his company awarded a Covid-19 tender worth a million rands, the Eastern Cape department of health over the weekend came out to shrug off as “false and absurd” media reports holding the provincial government responsible for the debacle.

Department spokesperson Siyanda Manana explained: “The department never awarded 2KS Construction any PPE (personal protective equipment) tender.

“The director of 2KS Construction is not the person listed in the newspaper article. The director is alive and he is Mr Nceba Kwakweni.

“If companies are asked to quote on certain items but do not receive any work, it is because the supply chain process is subject to compliance checks and competition with other bidders.”

News of “the dead man from East London bagging a huge PPE tender” spread like wildfire on social media, putting pressure on the embattled provincial government to come up with an explanation.

Commenting on Mdu Madikane’s company, Buhlebezwe, which was awarded an order for R1.13 million to supply 10 000 isolation gowns as part of a deviation, prior to the conclusion of the bid process, Manana said:

“Buhlebezwe has not delivered and therefore not paid. No other company where he is a director was awarded any other bid.

“Buhlebezwe arrived after the closing time for various PPE bids that were managed at Amathole district. The department refused to let them in and they were aggrieved and appealed that decision.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Daily news update: Covid stats, Holomisa throws ‘political jab’, Steenhuisen gears up for action 23.8.2020
WHO chief brands virus protection gear graft ‘murder’ 22.8.2020
Stink over Cape Town portable toilet contract continues 22.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 World virus deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures

Africa SA retailers feel pain from coronavirus pandemic

Accidents Three TMPD officers die after colliding head-on with suspected drunk driver

World TikTok to sue over Trump crackdown, national security threat allegations

Business Parliament bins Road Accident Benefit Scheme after six years


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition