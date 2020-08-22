Why Mngxitama wants Hawks after Ramaphosa, claims he may be ‘captured’

In a quest of answers, Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama has penned a lengthy affidavit which will fall part of what he hopes to be an investigation into why President Cyril Ramaphosa is not able to stop corruption.

“He is himself involved in what amounts to corruption,” Mngxitama told The Citizen.

“Right now the government of Ramaphosa has allowed over R500 billion of the Covid-19 funds to be stolen by people close to him. Without addressing how President Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign was funded, we cannot stop corruption.”

The party submitted an affidavit to the Hillbrow Police Station on Saturday, which highlights alleged corruption that the BLF hopes will be the foundation of an investigation for the Hawks.

In the affidavit BLF stated:

“The purpose of this affidavit is to lay criminal charges of corruption against the President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa (“President Ramaphosa”). I rely on documents that are already in the public domain and admitted by President Ramaphosa in his own affidavit challenging the Report of the Public Protector in the case of The President of the Republic of South Africa v The Public Protector and Others Case Number 55578/2019.”

“I also rely on his own affidavit, that of the Public Protector as well as the affidavit of Adv Xolisile Jenniffer Khanyile, the Director of the Financial Intelligence Centre (“the FIC”).”

The FIC report records that on 17 October 2017 and during the campaign ahead of the ANC National Elective Conference in Nasrec, a sum of R3 000 000.00 was debited from an account held at RMB Private Bank, account number 62057405055 bearing the reference “MIOTTO TRADING LOAN;

Another sum of R3 000 000.00 was credited to a First National Bank account number 62595403339, which was also in the name of MIOTTO TRADING AND ADVISORY HOLDINGS;

Following Ramaphosa’s appointment as president, those who assisted him with funding benefited in that some were appointed in key positions while some businesses received lucrative contracts with the government.

“It is our own suspicion that these individuals and business people have actually captured President Ramaphosa and used the support they gave him

to influence the policy trajectory of the country and to subvert South Africa’s

nascent democracy.”

For example, Aspen was awarded an ARV contract whose value runs into millions of rands, over and above state contracts that they already received in 2015 to the value of R2 Billion. Ms Maria Ramos was appointed as a Board member to the Public Investment Corporation. Mr Sifiso Dabengwa was appointed as chairperson of the Eskom Board.

The party believes a president who owes his success to big business is bound to be indebted to them.

“If he himself becomes entangled in that corruption, this compromises his ability to deal with corruption decisively and in an objective manner that is without fear, favour or prejudice. It is clear that President Ramaphosa received gratification, as a result of the amounts he received in order to ascend to the Presidency of the ANC and thereafter the Republic of South Africa.”

The party, therefore, believes the Hawks, (Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations) must look into the Contravention of section 3 of the Prevention and Combating of Criminal Activities Act No. 12 of 2004.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.