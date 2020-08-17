Mthwalume murder suspect’s suicide not yet confirmed, say police

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are yet to confirm whether a man arrested in connection with the Mthwalume murders has taken his own life.

This after the bodies of five women aged 16 to 36 were found in cane fields in the area, located along the province’s south coast. The latest victims were found last week.

On Friday, two men were taken in for questioning and subsequently detained, and were due to appear in the Umzumbe Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

News broke on Monday morning that one of the two men had committed suicide.

Police are yet to confirm reports that 1 of the 2 suspects arrested for the murders of several women in uMthwalume on KZN south coast has committed suicide. He was due to appear in the uMzumbe Magistrate’s Court today in connection with the killing of at least 5 women #sabcnews — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) August 17, 2020

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the community on Saturday and assured members that police would be more visible in the area, with more patrols conducted.

The community recently vocalised their frustration with Hibberdene police. Inkatha Freedom Party spokesperson Sfundo Ngwane said the community had lost hope when no arrests had been made in the case.

Community members believed the murders were as the result of a serial killer, which was not ruled out by police.

Cele is expected to host a briefing into the alleged suicide, and provide updates on the case, on Monday.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

