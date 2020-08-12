Investigation 12.8.2020 09:38 am

Motshekga dismisses Covid-19 tender procurement allegations

News24 Wire
Motshekga dismisses Covid-19 tender procurement allegations

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga at a congratulatory breakfast with class of 2018 Top Achievers, Vodacom World, Midrand, 3 January 2019. Picture: Jacques Naude/ African News Agency (ANA)

The education department says it had ‘noted with utter dismay the false news’ circulating on social media.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has dismissed claims that her husband, Dr Mathole Motshekga, is involved in the production of sanitisers for schools.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the department said it had “noted with utter dismay the false news” circulating on social media.

It said the allegations were “desperate and far-fetched lies that should be ignored”.

The department also added Mathole Motshekga did not own or plan to own a factory that produces or supplies sanitisers or personal protective equipment to schools.

“In his own right, Dr Motshekga is a politician and a long-standing member of parliament. Dr Motshekga is a professor of Laws and Political Science recognised by many prestigious universities in the country.

“He spends his time reading, writing and giving local and international lectures on African Heritage Laws and Political Science. Dr Motshekga is also a member of parliament serving as chairperson of the ad hoc committee of Section 25 on expropriation of land,” the department said.

“Further allegations that the Kara Heritage Institute which Dr Motshekga founded sells books to schools is a blatant lie. The institute is not a commercial business and has no interest whatsoever in making business with government, let alone the department of basic education.

“These allegations made against Dr Motshekga which attempt to link Minister Angie Motshekga to corruption regarding Covid-19 tender procurement for sanitisers are desperate and far-fetched lies that should be ignored.”

The department also said the minister had condemned all forms of corruption.

The ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration have been rocked by fresh allegations of corruption and looting of funds meant to be used for the procurement of Covid-19 personal protective equipment (PPE).

In recent weeks, several government officials, including Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, have been placed on special leave or taken a leave of absence after being linked to alleged tender corruption.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gupta family lawyer criticises Eskom, SIU summons for R3.8bn 12.8.2020
Communities urged to protect schools after SGB members disrupt 83 Gauteng schools 12.8.2020
Brand SA says Makhubela’s graft claims ‘handed over to authorities’ 11.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Pre-orders of Covid-19 vaccine top five billion

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: SA records only 2,511 new cases as recovery rate reaches 75%

Business News Continued alcohol sales ban threatens SA, EU trade deal – SA alcohol industry

State Capture WATCH: Van Rooyen blames ‘white capital’ for ‘politically driven narrative’ that he’s corrupt

Business News Insight: Why municipalities, except in the Western Cape, are failing miserably


today in print

Read Today's edition