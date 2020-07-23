Price of pineapples increases amid liquor sales ban, report reveals

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s latest alcohol ban has impacted the demand and price of pineapples, according to a report.

While many of the country’s booze lovers were frustrated at the president’s initial order to ban liquor sales in March, many sought alternatives all in an effort to sail past one of the country’s go-to stress relievers.

It’s now clear that the renewed ‘immediate ban’ on booze comes as the country is in a far better position to navigate past what is expected to be a prolonged period as the country paddles through the coronavirus pandemic.

With reports highlighting an up to 150% increase in prices since the renewed ban, retailers have spotted the increased demand for pineapples, with some of the fruit, obviously intended for homebrews during the country’s alcohol draught.

A local trip to a veggie shop in Johannesburg shows that before the renewed lockdown, pineapples went for around R30 for two, but now range around R40 for one.

Although home brewing has become common, wholesalers, as well as some drinking holes in townships, appear to be cashing in on the demand.

This has led to some tragedies as a man from Brakpan in Gauteng died from alleged organ failure caused by homemade liquor in march.

The 34-year-old father of two died in the Far East Rand Hospital.

With the sale of alcohol banned for more than seven weeks since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown, the illegal booze trade has mushroomed and prices have rocketed, GroundUp reported.

People who used to frequent shebeens in the Southern Cape say syndicates have stepped in and are charging exorbitant prices for conventional brands of alcohol.

In response, people have started to brew their own liquor at home. Pineapples and apples are mostly used.

