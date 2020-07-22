Cops open inquest docket after man found dead on Table Mountain

A post-mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death of a man found dead on Table Mountain, Western Cape police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said a death inquest has been opened for investigation after hikers found the body of a 32-year-old man near Woodstock Cave on Tuesday.

Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johan Marais said the body had been spotted on the eastern slopes of Table Mountain.

The body was extracted by helicopter and handed over to the police, he said.

Two weeks ago, a Cape Town trail runner was found dead below Africa Face on Table Mountain.

Marais had confirmed the body had been dressed in the same clothes worn by Ken Stephen, 36, at the time he had gone missing.

The discovery was made following a three-day search for him.

In other news, SAPS announced on Tuesday it will be re-enlisting trained and skilled police officers who left the service on the ranks of Constable, Sergent and Warrant Officer in a bid to increase police capacity.

Police say the decision to re-enlist former officers is an attempt to improve staffing levels of police in order for the organisation to fulfil its mandate to fight crime as well as keep citizens safe.

The re-enlisting of former officers was due to the organisation losing officers due to “various reasons” including retirement. Enlisted candidates will be posted in areas where there was an identified shortage of members.

Units such as family violence, child protection, sexual offences, public order policing, the taxi violence unit, murder and robbery unit are some of the units where newly enlisted candidates will be placed.

In a statement, police said: “The SAPS, therefore, appeals to former police officers who left the service with a clean record, had been appointed as members in the organisation in terms of South African Police Service Act 68 of 1995, serving on the rank of constable, sergeant and warrant officer.”

