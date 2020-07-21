Negligent driving of police vehicle incident investigated

A case of reckless and negligent driving was opened against two South African Police Service (SAPS) officials at the Heidedal Police Station on Monday, 20 July.

This comes after a police vehicle belonging to the Bayswater Police Station crashed into a light pole at the corner of Heatherdale Road and Sonneblom Street at Twin City Mall in Heidedal, Free State.

According to Brigadier Motantsi Makhele, the two police officials involved in the accident were transported to hospital for the injuries they had sustained.

Makhele said at this stage it is still unclear what had caused the accident.

In other news, SAPS announced on Tuesday it will be re-enlisting trained and skilled police officers who left the service on the ranks of Constable, Sergent and Warrant Officer in a bid to increase police capacity.

Police say the decision to re-enlist former officers is an attempt to improve staffing levels of police in order for the organisation to fulfil its mandate to fight crime as well as keep citizens safe.

The re-enlisting of former officers was due to the organisation losing officers due to “various reasons” including retirement. Enlisted candidates will be posted in areas where there was an identified shortage of members.

Units such as family violence, child protection, sexual offences, public order policing, the taxi violence unit, murder and robbery unit are some of the units where newly enlisted candidates will be placed.

In a statement, police said: “The SAPS, therefore, appeals to former police officers who left the service with a clean record, had been appointed as members in the organisation in terms of South African Police Service Act 68 of 1995, serving on the rank of constable, sergeant and warrant officer.”

