Investigation 10.7.2020 05:58 pm

Mkhize asks command council to debate surge in alcohol-related trauma cases

Gopolang Moloko
Mkhize asks command council to debate surge in alcohol-related trauma cases

Booze buyers stock up as the ban on the sale of alcohol was lifted. Picture: Michel Bega

The minister noted the increase in the number alcohol-related trauma cases and its impact on the health system and said there were fewer beds and more pressure on the health system as a result.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has noted the immense pressure the lifting of the alcohol ban has had on the healthcare system and has reported his concerns to the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCC).

While at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital on Friday, Mkhize noted the increase in the number alcohol-related trauma cases and its impact on the health system and said there were fewer beds and more pressure on the health system as a result.

The alcohol ban was lifted on June 1 when the country went into Level 3 of the lockdown.

The issue is now before the NCCC, which is expected to mull over the impact of alcohol on the healthcare system. Complaints from hospitals are that there was added pressure to the system due to alcohol-related cases and emergencies such as assaults and drunk driving incidents.

This added another layer of challenges to the already stretched intensive care units which have seen more influx in cases since the shift into level 3 of the lockdown.

Mkhize said he hoped the matter would provide a positive outcome going further.

His visit to the hospital comes as even mortuaries have noted the increase in cases, a concern for their storage capacity.

The minister’s comments come after the Gauteng provincial government said this week that was asking national government for stricter measures to be considered, including limited hours for the sale of alcohol and the prohibition of unnecessary social gatherings.

The provincial government’s head of communications Thabo Masebe said it has not asked, and will not ask, for the Level 4 or 5 lockdown to be brought back.

Cabinet and the NCCC are expected to hold meetings on Monday to discuss the government’s response to the pandemic.

(Additional reporting by News24).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
How can restaurants possibly still survive? 10.7.2020
Police shut down pub reopened for on-site alcohol consumption 9.7.2020
Infection peak rate will be lower than expected, Mkhize tells parliament 8.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government DPE shoots down pilots’ proposal to retain more staff at SAA

Food and Drink The mystery behind why you can’t find Ghost Pops solved

Crime WATCH: Shots fired after attempted hijacking incident

Load Shedding Eskom starts Stage 2 load shedding on Friday

Breaking News Gauteng Premier Makhura tests positive for Covid-19


today in print

Read Today's edition