Netcare dismisses allegations of hospitals not accepting any more Covid cases

Following a Whatsapp message circulating on social media alleging that some hospitals may be diverting Covid-19 cases due to the large inflow of cases, Netcare has responded, dispelling myths that have been spiking people’s blood pressures.

The Whatsapp message reads:

Covid update: The hospitals on divert at present who can’t accept any more Covid cases are: CMAH JHB Gen, Netcare Krugersdorp, Life Wilgers, Netcare Linmed, Life Roseacres, Netcare Pinehaven, Netcare Parklane, Lenmed Ahmed Kathrada, Netcare Unitas, Netcare Mulbarton, Netcare Garden City, Netcare Linksfield, Netcare Milpark, Netcare Olivedale, Mediclinic Midstream, Netcare Union. Sanitize and stay safe.

Cases are coming in fast now.!!! The following areas have been declared a hotspot for Covid 19:Poortview AH

Honeydew A/H, Ruimsig, Little Falls, Radiokop, Wilgeheuwel, Stubensvalley, Rietfontein Alsef AH, Tresjolie AH, Kimbuilt AH, Haylon Hills AH, Aanwins AH, Harveston AH, Amarosa.

Netcare hospital division managing director Jacques du Plessis said there was no truth to the message circulating, “it is totally fake and highly irresponsible as it causes totally unnecessary concern and anxiety amongst the public”.

“Netcare hospitals are open, however we are experiencing a significant increase in demand for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, particularly in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng. We currently have the capacity in our hospitals for both Covid-19 and other patients in our critical care units and general wards. It should be noted that not all patients admitted with Covid-19 or as persons under investigation (PUIs) for Covid-19 require care in critical care units (ICUs or high care units), ventilation or oxygen.

Admitting that the current situation remained extremely fluid, he expects the demand in services to escalate further in the coming weeks.

“We are therefore continuously assessing the demand for hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients, PUIs and other patients in order to manage resources effectively in a rapidly changing world. We have contingency plans in place that ensure that should a situation present where one of our hospitals do not have capacity at a given time, patients would be transported to and treated in another of our hospitals which does have capacity.”

In cases where a hospital experiences an unexpected shortfall, the facility may be temporarily placed on divert for emergencies, and other hospitals in the area will cover where needed, said Du Plessis.

“This practice has been in existence for many years. It should be noted that emergency medical care will always be provided to any person who presents at an emergency department with a life-threatening injury or condition.”

