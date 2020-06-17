Investigation 17.6.2020 10:44 am

WATCH LIVE: SA Express on ‘slippery slope’ says Scopa

Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa noted that most of what had been said indicated that the airline was on a slippery slope.

Following a failed meeting last Tuesday, where SA Express liquidators failed to meet Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises Phumulo Masualle alongside liquidators are in a meeting with Scopa for a second attempt at highlighting ongoing financial challenges at the airline.

SA Express remains under provisional liquidation for a while longer, following a high court order last week, which granted liquidators an extension of three months to further probe the airlines’ financial woes.

Now that they have been granted an extension, liquidators say they are in the process of engaging more than six interested parties, in an effort to remedy the airlines current state. They will continue to probe affairs in the company while facilitating the sales process.

While it was highlighted that some SA Express licences will expire in July, provisional liquidators say an immediate consideration must be given to current lease agreements, that may impact licenses.

Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa noted that most of what had been said indicated the airline was on a slippery slope.

