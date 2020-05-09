Investigation 9.5.2020 09:47 am

Human remains found in KZN river as search for missing teen continues

Citizen reporter
Tongaat police have found human remains in the Wewe river. File image for illustration: Twitter/@SAPoliceService

Six men have since been arrested and questioned in connection with the teen’s disappearance, after he was beaten and accused of stealing alcohol from a local drinking lounge.

The human remains found in the Wewe river in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday are feared to be the body of missing teenager, Nduduzo Andile Mbuthu. 

Mbuthu, nicknamed Bobo, a Grade 12 pupil who hails from Hambanathi township, has been missing for two weeks. A video recently emerged, showing a badly beaten Mbuthu outside an empty drinking lounge in the area.

He was allegedly being accused of alcohol theft, eNCA reported. 

The tavern lounge has since been burned down by angry community members, who were demanding an address from Police Minister Bheki Cele, Townpress reported on Friday. 

Six men have since been arrested and questioned, and led police to the remains.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Jay Naicker told eNCA the remains will be undergoing DNA testing to identify the remains, and confirmed that the six suspects are still in custody. 

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

