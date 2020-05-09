Human remains found in KZN river as search for missing teen continues

The human remains found in the Wewe river in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal on Friday are feared to be the body of missing teenager, Nduduzo Andile Mbuthu.

Mbuthu, nicknamed Bobo, a Grade 12 pupil who hails from Hambanathi township, has been missing for two weeks. A video recently emerged, showing a badly beaten Mbuthu outside an empty drinking lounge in the area.

He was allegedly being accused of alcohol theft, eNCA reported.

#Missing Search & rescue team's found what's believed to human remains in Wewe river. The team's been searching for a missing Grade 12 pupil from Hambanathi. He was last seen being beaten at a local tarven two weeks ago. NB: Recovered remains NOT yet identified. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/b5tAcp6vAG — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) May 8, 2020

#JusticeForBobo It will take a long time for me to forget his face #RIPBobo pic.twitter.com/bfnUvATbUv — Portia Seleke (@xoPortiaox) May 8, 2020

The tavern lounge has since been burned down by angry community members, who were demanding an address from Police Minister Bheki Cele, Townpress reported on Friday.

#Missing A popular lounge in Tongaat has been set on fire. It's where a local teen accused of alcohol theft was allegedly beaten and last seen two weeks ago. On Friday, police found human remains at a nearby river. The remains were sent for DNA test. VIDEO SOURCE: Unkown. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/sTD9LeQvRK — Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) May 8, 2020

Six men have since been arrested and questioned, and led police to the remains.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Jay Naicker told eNCA the remains will be undergoing DNA testing to identify the remains, and confirmed that the six suspects are still in custody.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

