NPA confirms police investigation against Manana for contravening lockdown regulations

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed they were assisting the police in investigating former African National Congress (ANC) MP Mduduzi Manana for contravening national lockdown regulations, Sunday World reported.

“We can confirm that we are guiding the investigations and we will be in position to give an update soon,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

However, South African Police Service (SAPS) KwaZulu Natal (KZN) spokesperson Vish Naidoo was yet to confirm the matter.

Manana commented on the investigation saying: “The police must conduct their investigation without any impediment.”

This comes after Minister of Communications, Telecommunications and Postal Services Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was fined R1,000 for breaching lockdown regulations following a visit to Manana’s home in March, which blew up on social media.

Ndabeni-Abrahams was ordered to appear in the Pretoria District Court on 22 May to pay the fine as an admission of guilt, though numerous reports state that she has already paid the fine after admitting guilt.

Earlier in April, the presidency announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa had placed Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months with one month of which would be unpaid.

Ndabeni-Abrahams also was criticised on why she was dancing next to what appeared to be a new car when people were confined to their homes during the lockdown and losing their jobs.

However, she outlined that the speculation of the car being new was far from the truth because car dealerships were closed during the lockdown period.

“I am at home, in line with the lockdown regulations which require citizens to remain at home and observe social distancing rules.

“It is malicious and mischievous to portray me as a person with no remorse [who] insensitively displays opulence at the face of the poor. I humbly call on all involved, whether it is raising their opinions or circulating it, to avoid the temptations [of] sensationalism without first verifying the facts,” she said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the police were also investigating KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala for allegedly contravening national lockdown regulations.

This after Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Dianne Kohler Barnard laid a charge against Zikalala for what she deemed an “illegal gathering” although the provincial government dismissed the claim.

Naidoo said on last Friday: “I can confirm that a case of an alleged contravention of the National Disaster Management Act is being investigated against a senior political leader in KZN. This after he [is] alleged to have addressed a gathering at a hospital just outside the Duban CBD. No arrests have yet been made.”

READ NEXT: Cops probe KZN premier for ‘breaking lockdown regulations’

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.