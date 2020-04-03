Covid-19 3.4.2020 11:33 am

Mkhize to investigate shortage of protective gear at healthcare facilities

Citizen reporter
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize briefs media about South Africa's plans to fight the coronavirus before it reaches our shores, at the Southern Sun OR Tambo in Kempton Park, 1 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

This comes after the chairperson of the portfolio committee on health expressed concern over the matter.

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize will launch an investigation into the reported shortage of protective gear for health workers at healthcare facilities amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dhlomo said the committee’s concern follows reports in the public domain about unhappiness conveyed by trade unions.

The chairperson said in a meeting with the department of health, the committee was briefed by the department on its Annual Plan on the safety and security of staff.

He said that patients were highlighted as a strategic, top priority in the plan.

“If we translate, this means there would be no staff member who would be on the front line, to see and receive patients without the protective clothing especially masks,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Dhlomo said the committee could not ignore the reports about the absence or shortage of masks in any of the public healthcare facilities and urged Mkhize to investigate the matter.

“We urge Dr Zweli Mkhize to investigate the complaints as voiced by the trade unions.

“Fortunately, I had the opportunity to meet with the minister who also indicated that the safety of healthcare workers remains a top priority of his department,” the chairperson of the committee said.

Dhlomo said according to Mkhize, an investigation into the matter will be conducted and report back on the findings.

“This will give assurance to the trade unions and healthcare workers that we indeed support them and care about their safety,” Dhlomo concluded.

