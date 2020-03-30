Investigation 30.3.2020 01:32 pm

Ipid investigating after cops allegedly shoot and kill Gauteng man

News24 Wire
Ipid investigating after cops allegedly shoot and kill Gauteng man

Image: iStock.

According to the Daily Sun and Sowetan, four children were caught in the crossfire and two had to be hospitalised.

A 41-year-old man was allegedly shot dead at his home in Vosloorus on Sunday by a member or members of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).

While the circumstances are unclear, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said it had “received the incident of death as a result of police action that took place in Vosloorus”.

Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said: “We are also told that there are other victims who are still to be interviewed by us.

“Due to the fact that it is an ongoing incident and our investigators are still in the vicinity, we are unable to divulge much information which is yet to be verified. It is too early to consider making any arrest.

“Please note that it is an ongoing and developing story. As such, I will give you updated information as our investigators are still again revisiting the scene.”

According to the Daily Sun and Sowetan, four children were caught in the crossfire and two had to be hospitalised.

The victim was identified as Sibusiso Amos, 41.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Granny, 75, allegedly raped and murdered by men posing as soldiers – MEC 30.3.2020
What complaints you can and can’t make against cops during lockdown 27.3.2020
KwaZulu-Natal man gets two life sentences for killing his in-laws with stolen gun 27.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Peak US death rate to hit in April

Covid-19 WATCH: Police and SANDF force Soweto residents to do hard exercise as punishment

Motoring News Largest-ever fuel price drop confirmed

Covid-19 South Africa now has 1,280 confirmed cases of Covid-19

Covid-19 You may not walk yourself or your dog in your own complex or security estate – SAPS


today in print

Read Today's edition