Mpumalanga woman’s family seeking answers after burying daughter without tongue

Yoliswa Hlatshwayo
Ntombifuthi Mahwayi who had been living with her lover since 2017, passed away last month.

The family revealed that upon opening the coffin, blood was splattered all over her mouth and on closer inspection, her mouth was stuffed with a cloth.

A local family suspects foul play in the details of their daughter’s death, after they discovered her tongue was missing on the day of her funeral on Saturday, reports Mpumalanga News.

According to her family, she had pneumonia, but they were shocked when her lover took her body to a funeral parlour without consulting them.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi dismissed claims of the removal of body parts and emphasised that the forensic investigators, pathologists and police were sent to the scene to investigate.

