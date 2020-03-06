Investigation 6.3.2020 08:37 am

Police investigating death of baby at daycare in Soweto

Itumeleng Modiba
Police investigating death of baby at daycare in Soweto

File image for illustration: iStock

Family members were informed that Emihle Cele suffered seizures before dying, but video evidence shows a caretaker allegedly force-feeding the child.

The Maqaqa family and Green Village community are looking for justice after a 19-month-old baby died due to suspected fits and seizures at a daycare in Green Village, Soweto, on Monday.

A close friend of the family, Portia Majola, said she was informed via a message that Emihle Cele experienced fits and seizures before she passed away, reports Soweto Urban.

Majola said she later uncovered that the cause of death could be because of suspected force-feeding, after her niece showed her a video clip depicting one of the caretakers from the daycare allegedly pinning the child down to forcefully feed her.

The angry community members accused the daycare of being dishonest, and marched to the facility to demand that it be shut down while they mourned and honoured baby Emihle.

The baby’s grandmother, Mandisa Maqaqa, said the family was deeply hurt by the loss of baby Emihle, and all they wanted was justice.

Protea Glen spokesperson Vincent Mashiteng said it was unclear what led to the death, but the police were still investigating the case.

“We registered a case for an inquest, the investigations will be conducted and once we get the report the matter will be taken to a prosecutor, the court will decide,” said Mashiteng.

The daycare principal was unavailable for comment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Young mother arrested for alleged murder of two-week-old baby boy 5.3.2020
Baby whose arm was broken in hospital on the mend 5.3.2020
At least 35 leap day babies born in Western Cape 29.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Basic advice from the WHO on how to protect yourself from Covid-19

Government Dealing with the elephant in the room that is Eskom

Politics The four big things Herman Mashaba says his new party will focus on

Local News ‘Shoddy work’ at R85m Limpopo pump station leaves taps dry

Parliament NPA admits not many serious graft cases made it to trial for 10 years


today in print

Read Today's edition