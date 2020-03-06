Police investigating death of baby at daycare in Soweto

The Maqaqa family and Green Village community are looking for justice after a 19-month-old baby died due to suspected fits and seizures at a daycare in Green Village, Soweto, on Monday.

A close friend of the family, Portia Majola, said she was informed via a message that Emihle Cele experienced fits and seizures before she passed away, reports Soweto Urban.

Majola said she later uncovered that the cause of death could be because of suspected force-feeding, after her niece showed her a video clip depicting one of the caretakers from the daycare allegedly pinning the child down to forcefully feed her.

The angry community members accused the daycare of being dishonest, and marched to the facility to demand that it be shut down while they mourned and honoured baby Emihle.

The baby’s grandmother, Mandisa Maqaqa, said the family was deeply hurt by the loss of baby Emihle, and all they wanted was justice.

Protea Glen spokesperson Vincent Mashiteng said it was unclear what led to the death, but the police were still investigating the case.

“We registered a case for an inquest, the investigations will be conducted and once we get the report the matter will be taken to a prosecutor, the court will decide,” said Mashiteng.

The daycare principal was unavailable for comment.

