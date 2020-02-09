SSA headquarters ‘robbed’ of cash, documents

The safety of South Africa’s State Security Agency (SSA), based in Pretoria, has been compromised, after an alleged robbery.

Sunday Independent exclusively revealed that documents and cash was stolen two weeks ago.

CCTV cameras were also taken, and officials told the newspaper that no entryways were broken.

This prompted speculation of similarities relating to the SSA robbery that took place in late 2015. During this incident, R17 million in foreign currency was stolen from the SSA headquarters in what was later revealed as an inside job.

Two of the three suspects that appeared in court both worked at the SSA.

Then-state security minister, David Mahlobo, told News24 in 2016 that an access card was used during the ‘walk-in’.

Investigators from the serious crimes unit are investigating the newest incident, amid concerns that this too could have been an inside job.

However, others told Sunday Independent they believed the robbery to be politically motivated, allegedly to embarrass state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

A former SSA official told the publication that Dlodlo’s efforts to curb tender corruption within the agency may be angering certain employees.

Dlodlo has revealed since last year that many officials, including 100 senior Eskom employees, have been refusing to undergo security vetting by the SSA.

The national vetting strategy, approved in 2006, aimed to, among others, capacitate all organs of state with personnel suitability checks as well as to establish vetting fieldwork units at 17 identified organs of state.

Dlodlo also revealed to City Press in October 2019 that at least seven deputy director generals from the SSA earn salaries but neglect to do the work required. The starting salary for the employees was about R1.7 million.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder. Background reporting by News24 Wire and Kaunda Selisho.)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.