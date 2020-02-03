Investigation 3.2.2020 02:25 pm

Competition Commission extends Vodacom, MTN’s deadline for slashed data prices

Gopolang Moloko
This comes after the commission released findings and recommendations in a December report.

The Competition Commission (CompCom) has decided to extend the two-month deadline for network operators MTN and Vodacom to slash their prices following a ruling that found that the cellphone networks could afford to reduce data prices.

On Sunday, CompCom issued a statement where it confirmed engagements were at an advanced stage and as a result had decided to extend the two-month deadline by another month to allow sufficient time to conclude the engagements.

This comes after the commission released findings and recommendations in a December report. The report recommended that network operators MTN and Vodacom reach an agreement within two months to reduce prices, particularly for monthly bundles, as well as to address the structure of data pricing, which included the reduction costs per MB (megabyte) for smaller bundles.

The report also recommended that the operators reach an agreement with the commission on other pro-poor measures such as free data and zero-rating of public benefit organisations.

