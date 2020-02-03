 
 
Investigation 3.2.2020 06:00 am

Millions missing again in Sekhukhune district municipality

Alex Matlala
Sekhukhune Mayor Stan Ramaila. Picture: Twitter

In 2019, the municipality discovered about R12 million was missing from the municipal purse.

Sekhukhune district municipality in Limpopo is in the midst of yet another controversy, with the cash-strapped institution seemingly being turned into a cash cow for shady officials – but this time they have managed to recover the money. The embattled municipality last week announced that officials have yet again transferred millions into a wrong account, after two similar incidents were recently disclosed. In August, a total of R2.2 million was wrongly paid into the account of a service provider on contract with the municipality. “We can confirm that there has been an irregular payment to the service provider,” mayor Stanley...
