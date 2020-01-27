DA to request investigation into Mkhize’s appointment of corruption-accused niece

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has said it would request for a public service commission investigation into Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s appointment of his corruption-accused niece.

The DA’s Siviwe Gwarube said: “Reports this morning have indicated that the health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize has – as of the end of last year – appointed his niece as his chief of staff amid compelling corruption allegations against her. As such, the Democratic Alliance (DA) will request an urgent investigation by the Public Service Commission (PSC) into her appointment. It is essential that the appointment of a family member that has been suspected of corruption is investigated thoroughly in order to ascertain whether due process relating to recruitment procedures were complied with.

“Section 196 (4) (d) of the Constitution provides that the PSC has the duty ‘[to] give directions aimed at ensuring that personnel procedures relating to recruitment, transfers, promotions, and dismissals comply with the values and principles set out in section 195’.”

Sibusisiwe Ngubane Zulu was fingered in the mismanagement and misappropriation of billions of rands while she was working for the Public Investment Corporation (PIC). While these allegations have never amounted to criminal charges levelled against Ngubane Zulu, her appointment in the minister’s office is deeply problematic.

“This appointment further proves why the DA’s fight against a National Health Insurance Board that will be appointed by the minister is fully justified. Any decent governance models would dictate that appointments of a board that is set to manage a multi-billion fund should be independent of politicians. Mkhize’s brazen appointment of his family member is clearly a sign of things to come.

“The fight against the NHI Bill is critical and the DA remains resolute to do so on behalf of South Africans who have been let down by the ANC government for decades.

Cadre deployment has seeped deep into the ANC’s culture that we can’t ever allow the political elite to simply make appointments unchecked.”

