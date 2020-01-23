Investigation 23.1.2020 01:40 pm

Panyaza Lesufi says ‘urgent’ parents meeting to be held at Parktown Boys’ High on Friday

Citizen reporter
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi speaks during a media briefing at Mahlube Secondary School in Mamelodi East on 16 October 2017. The MEC's visit follows an alleged sexual assault of a pupil of the school by one of the school's private security guards. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Lesufi confirmed that a police investigation into the incident has already been initiated.

Gauteng education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi has announced through his Twitter account that an “urgent” parents meeting will be held at Parktown Boys High on Friday 24 January, 6pm, regarding the case of Enock Mpianzi, 13.

The discovery of his body has led to several questions about the handling of the trip, with parents demanding answers on why it took nearly a day before a search was started.

READ MORE: Boy who tried to save Enock can’t shower or cry due to trauma, says mother.

Enock died during a school orientation camp for grade 8 pupils at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge in North West last week after the makeshift raft he had built with other boys in his group overturned and his disappearance went unnoticed for 17 hours.

His body was found 3km downstream on Friday morning.

Lesufi confirmed that a police investigation into the incident had already been initiated.

