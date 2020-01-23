Panyaza Lesufi says ‘urgent’ parents meeting to be held at Parktown Boys’ High on Friday

Gauteng education MEC, Panyaza Lesufi has announced through his Twitter account that an “urgent” parents meeting will be held at Parktown Boys High on Friday 24 January, 6pm, regarding the case of Enock Mpianzi, 13.

The discovery of his body has led to several questions about the handling of the trip, with parents demanding answers on why it took nearly a day before a search was started.

READ MORE: Boy who tried to save Enock can’t shower or cry due to trauma, says mother.

Enock died during a school orientation camp for grade 8 pupils at Nyati Bush and Riverbreak Lodge in North West last week after the makeshift raft he had built with other boys in his group overturned and his disappearance went unnoticed for 17 hours.

His body was found 3km downstream on Friday morning.

Lesufi confirmed that a police investigation into the incident had already been initiated.

UPDATE: Urgent Parktown Boys High School parents meeting at the school tomorrow, Friday 24th January 2020, 18:00 to update parents on recent developments @EducationGP @Steve_Mabona @FaithJDanielsSA — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 23, 2020

