Anele Hoyana killing: Who filmed Fritz Joubert?

Police have been tight-lipped after Fritz ‘Majeke’ Joubert allegedly murdered traditional healer Anele Hoyana on Saturday.

In a statement on Monday morning, Captain Hazel Mqala explained that upon arriving at the scene at Geluksdal farm, police found “two bodies lying in a pool of blood”, despite the second body presumably being that of the man they themselves gunned down, Joubert.

Before the statement was released, three videos were doing the rounds on social media. One of them pictured Fritz beating the body of Anele, while his cowering wife screamed in shock. However, there were two videos preceding it, which also appeared on Facebook.

In the first, uploaded by Fritz early on Saturday morning, he can be seen filming himself walking through his house talking incoherently about how he is staying, and is proudly South African. He then puts his arm around another man, not yet mentioned in police statements.

Frtiz holds the man and introduces him as Sabelo Ngaka, adding: “Say hello to rich and famousness.”

There has been no official mention of another person involved in the brutal death of Anele, and when asked for comment by police, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said that investigations were continuing, and that information was not being shared freely at present, as police wanted to follow every lead until they could clarify what led to the deaths.

In the second video, Fritz can be seen talking to someone else, who is presumably filming the build-up to Anele’s death, which took place off-camera. He beckons the camera person to come with him around the corner of his house, where he points his knobkerrie at Anele and says “Now this is Satan”. The camera can be observed moving closer to Anele, who is on his knees with one of his children in his arms, while Fritz repeats that he is going to punish him.

The person filming can be heard quietly exclaiming in disbelief, in a male voice, when Fritz once again explains why Anele is Satan. The cameraman then moves even closer to the scene.

It is not yet known who may have filmed Fritz, why Ngaka appears in the first video, or why police have not yet mentioned a third person who may be involved in the incident.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

