Bishops to wait until after exams to reveal result of sex scandal investigation

The outcome of the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against a former teacher of Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town will only be made known at the end of the school term, the school said on Monday.

A short statement, after a request for an update on the probe, said the school did not want any distractions for the pupils during year-end exams.

The SA Council of Educators last week said it too would hold off on its investigation until exams were over.

The investigation followed allegations that former teacher Fiona Viotti engaged in sexual misconduct, initially with an 18-year-old matric pupil. The school later confirmed that several boys had been affected over a number of years, according to a preliminary report.

The school’s principal Guy Pearson asked anybody else who may have been affected to report this so their claims could also be investigated.

The teacher resigned from the private school shortly before the allegations hit the news and, due to stress, was placed under medical care.

Videos purporting to be of her were posted on a well-known porn website, but were then taken down.

Her lawyer William Booth warned that it is a criminal offence to post such videos without the consent of the person in the videos. His team were investigating who had posted the material.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.