‘Corrupt’ Pretoria farm deals to be probed

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa’s decision to investigate the alleged multimillion-rand purchases of farms in the metro has been welcomed by the DA, reports Pretoria Moot Rekord.

“We welcome his response to investigate these deals and act against anyone found to be corrupt,” said the party’s provincial leader John Moodey.

The purchase of the farms in question allegedly took place during the tenure of former mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa.

“These purchases and the negotiations thereof happened prior to the DA taking over the administration of the city in 2016 when it was under the control of the ANC,” he said.

“This was way before the DA’s time in office.”

The farms in question were the Strydfontein, Klipfontein, and Roodepoort farms.

“The companies allegedly bought the farms from their original owners and sold them later to the City of Tshwane for millions more than the original price,” Moodey said.

Strydfontein was allegedly bought for R117 million and sold to the metro for R211 million; Klipfontein bought for R53 million but sold for R85.5 million on the same day; while Roodepoort farm – in Bronkhorstpruit – was sold for R40 million by its original owner and sold to the metro 40 days later for R90 million. “According to media reports, the negotiations for the corrupt sales took place between the municipality and certain multimillion-rand companies which allegedly acted as middlemen,” he explained. He added they were determined to “get to the bottom” of what happened and would do their utmost to ensure those responsible for the alleged fraud paid back the money if they were found guilty.

