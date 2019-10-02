Ipid’s Botha was appointed to position that did not exist – Mkhwebane

Busisiwe Mkwhebane has found that police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) irregularly appointed Theresa Botha as deputy director.

Botha, according to Mkhwebane, was appointed to a post that never existed in August 2017. The complaint was lodged with Mkhwebane’s office in June 2018 by former Ipid investigator Cedrick Nkabinde.

Mkhwebane found that she received a salary from Ipid in excess of R1,174,873. The continuous payment of the salary amounted to cumulative and irregular expenditure and was found to be a violation, she said.

She said the allegations of maladministration at Ipid over the irregular appointment of Botha by Ipid boss Robert McBride were substantiated.

“Although the report has not been made public, I have noted reports in the media that Mr Robert McBride will be taking the matter on review,” she said.

