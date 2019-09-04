Pretoria North university student dies from alleged food poisoning

The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University has announced that a student had died allegedly due to food poisoning.

The university said Hunadi Magongoa died on Sunday, allegedly after consuming food from its cafeteria on Friday, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

“The university has immediately instituted an investigation by a multi-disciplinary team which included an external expert,” said Professor O Ayo Yusuf in a press release on Monday.

The report was expected to be submitted to the university management by on Wednesday.

“In order to mitigate any further potential risks, university management has closed the cafeteria until the investigation has been concluded,” Yusuf said.

Students who showed symptoms such as diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, fatigue, weight loss, anorexia and nausea were currently being assisted at the campus health clinic or the Dr George Mukhari hospital.

“About 75 students have already been examined and discharged,” Yusuf said.

Yusuf said counselling and psycho-social support would be offered to Magongoa’s classmates, friends, and teammates.

“Management has called on students and staff to remain calm during this painful period, as the investigation referred to above is being concluded to determine if there is a link between Magongoa’s death and the food she consumed at the student cafeteria. “I have reached out to the family and agreed to provide them with support at this difficult time. On behalf of the university leadership, I hereby again send our message of condolences to the family of Magongoa and wish them strength during this difficult period. May her soul rest in peace.”

