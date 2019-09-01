Gavin Watson’s family leans towards ‘accident’ being a hit

The late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson’s nephew Jared told Sunday World that the family are not happy with the way in which the accident was handled.

Watson was driving a Toyota Corolla which ploughed into a pillar near OR Tambo International Airport on Monday, a day before he was due to testify at the State Capture Inquiry regarding tax evasion and money laundering.

Jared claims Watson’s belongings which were found in the wreck were not placed in an evidence bag, and did not undergo any forensic testing.

Other alleged inconsistencies include Watson’s glasses, which were undamaged, and the fact that “very little blood” was found at the accident scene, despite Watson being on blood thinners, he told the publication.

Possessions found and the scene reportedly include R70 in his wallet containing his ID card and driver’s license. He had no luggage or passport with him, and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Jared is also demanding that the family be shown the photos taken at the accident scene, to determine whether the area where the car ended up was properly secured.

There has been much speculation on whether he crashed into the bridge pillar on purpose to commit suicide, since there were no brake marks on the tarmac, or whether he suffered a heart attack or other medical problem, or even whether he was murdered. The area on the road at which he crashed isn’t covered by CCTV footage.

Rumours have also reportedly circulated regarding a Guernsey offshore tax haven, which Watson apparently stashed as much as half a billion rand. Jared rubbished the claims.

It is not yet known how Watson’s death has affected the inquiry.

The questions surrounding the crash have prompted the family to hire a private car crash investigator.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

Additional reporting by Chisom Jenniffer Okoye and News24 Wire

