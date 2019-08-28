Gavin Watson postmortem results expected on Thursday

A much-awaited postmortem on the death of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson is expected on Thursday. Answers to crucial questions such as whether Watson suffered a heart attack or stroke moments before his horrific crash could finally be answered.

Fingerprints from the body were taken to ensure it was him, a police source close to the investigation told the Sowetan.

This was done for several reasons and was part of standard operating procedures to stamp out speculation.

Preliminary reports highlight that Watson was not properly strapped into his seat as his seatbelt buckle was plugged in behind him and not covering his body. An eyewitness suggested the driver of the Corolla on the morning appeared to have wanted to commit suicide.

Speaking to Power FM on Tuesday, a man who identified himself as Mphahlele described the moment a car driving at high speed apparently went straight for the pillar.

“It is very sketchy, this thing happened in front of me yesterday morning. I was taking one client to the airport around 05:00 and there was this Corolla in front of me but I thought it was one of the Ubers or the shuttle companies. He was driving at a high speed. I thought maybe that person was running late to catch a flight.

“That Corolla was taking the far-right [lane used for rental and underground parking at OR Tambo International Airport]. Then suddenly, in a split second, it goes straight to the pillar, then it turns around. Some bumpers were flying up, and to me, it was someone who wanted to commit suicide. I don’t believe in some other [conspiracy] theories,” he said.

Watson died after his car collided with a concrete pillar on the road leading to the drop-off and parking sections of OR Tambo International Airport on Monday morning.

