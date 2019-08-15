NPA sets date for deciding on Malema’s ‘assault rifle’ shots

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the Eastern Cape Luxolo Tyali said an investigation into the alleged discharging of a firearm in public by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema had been completed, and that a decision on whether or not he would be prosecuted by the NPA would be made by this coming Tuesday.

“The investigation regarding the case of discharging a firearm in public by Mr Malema is completed and a decision will be made on the matter by 20 August 2019,” Tyali told News24.

The Gauteng NPA has said they would decide “in due course” on whether or not Malema would face renewed corruption charges over his alleged role in 2012 On-Point Engineering scandal, involving Limpopo government tenders.

Malema initially faced charges related to Limpopo government tenders, after a R52 million contract was awarded to the company On-Point Engineering in 2012.

READ MORE: AfriForum wants Malema, Ndlozi charged for alleged assault of cop

A video emerged in August, last year of Malema firing what looks like a high-powered automatic rifle into the air at his party’s fifth-birthday celebration gathering in the Eastern Cape.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi claimed at the time that Malema had fired a toy gun rather than a high-powered automatic rifle.

Lobby group AfriForum held a media briefing on July 10, announcing their decision to privately prosecute Malema on various charges, accusing the NPA of refusing to act against the EFF leader.

The head of their prosecutions unit, advocate Gerrie Nel, detailed the organisation’s decision to try and prosecute Malema over cases including his alleged role in the 2012 On Point Engineering scandal and his alleged firing of the weapon last year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.