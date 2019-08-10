Krejcir will be murdered in prison claims daughter-in-law

The daughter-in-law to fugitive mobster Radovan Krejcir fears that he could be murdered if he isn’t moved out of Leeuwkop maximum prison.

Marlene claims the family were deeply concerned about her father-in-law after it surfaced in an affidavit filed before the Gauteng High Court that Krejcir claimed fellow inmate Vusi Mkhefa was promised early release if he “did the job.” He got cold feet and handed Krejcir an alleged small bag which contained a lethal substance.

Krejcir is convinced the head of prison, Anthony Gina, instructed a fellow inmate to poison him by lacing his sugar.

The Saturday Star reports that an affidavit by Mkhefa claims he was approached by Gina to assist him with the favour.

“He transferred me to the single cells to be close to the cell of Mr Krejcir. Gina informed me he would provide me with a substance to put in the food (sugar) of Mr Krejcir,” Mkhefa said in his affidavit.

Krejcir’s daughter-in-law fears now more than ever that Krejcir could be genuine danger. Prison officials have, however, rubbished that claims.

Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the allegations were nothing new. The department has conducted investigations which had cleared Gina of any wrongdoing.

“At first, it was inhumane conditions and unfair treatment and our investigations revealed there was no such.”

“When this failed, Mr Krejcir started pointing fingers at Mr Gina. Investigations cleared Mr Gina and the department has absolute confidence in him.”

Nxumalo added that contents in MKhefa’s statements alleged “some disturbing planning on the part of Mr Krejcir” to be used to tarnish the image of Gina and his wife.

On Monday, Judge Brenda Neukircher dismissed the application and slapped Krejcir with the legal costs to his bid to be moved from Leeukop prison.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

