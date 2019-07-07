‘Maserati millions’: How former SAA air stewardess reportedly hit it big

Both City Press and the Sunday Times have today reported on a former SAA cabin attendant who was launched into a life of luxury allegedly thanks to “dodgy” multimillion-rand tenders from the SA National Defence Force (SANDF), which would be difficult to explain as having been awarded independently of her relationship to her husband, a top defence force official.

City Press has suggested Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu benefited to the tune of R180 million from at least two defence contracts, with the Sunday Times placing the amount even higher, at R210 million, with the deals starting to flow to her and her freight and logistics company in 2014.

In one contract alone in 2016, she reportedly coined a R30 million penalty fee from a R104 million contract to transport redundant military equipment from South Africa to Sudan, which was cancelled due to “technical issues”.

She reportedly married Major General Noel Ndhlovu just a month later.

“At the time, her husband was on the military’s joint operations committee, which rubber-stamped all mission contracts,” reports the Sunday Times.

The couple have regularly flaunted their lifestyle in photographs on social media.

Now, investigators are understood to be looking into allegations that tenders were awarded to Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu fraudulently, as well as whether her husband had ever declared their relationship, as is required by public service regulations.

Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu reportedly said that the reason she had not declared her romantic relationship with the army boss when she was granted the R104 million tender was because they were not yet married at the time, and she was in fact still married to someone else at the time.

In this instance, they must start by canceling the tenders, then freeze all the assets plus bank accounts…then the investigation can follow. People should know that crime does not pay. — Paul WhyNot (@PaulNot2) July 7, 2019

