Used condoms, expensive alcohol and other things found in EFF members’ trash

The EFF’s preparation for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) appears to have been an event all on its own. A Daily Maverick report provides details on an highly priced stay at a lavish Camps Bay villa, alleged to have been booked for EFF members.

The report alleges that the EFF rented a R60,000 house from a German citizen for Sona.

The investigation, which saw reporter Marianne Thamm literally go through the EFF’s rubbish in what she admitted was “trash journalism”, revealed that some of the party’s members may not walk the talk when it comes to living in accordance with their own manifesto, which calls for “the Illegalisation of Alcohol Advertisement Bill, which will end the celebration and promotion of alcohol consumption in South Africa”.

Heaps of expensive bottles of liquor were found, in total 37 bottles retrieved. The fighters allegedly spent at least R25,000 on French champagne brands such as Veuve Clicquot and Moët & Chandon. A bottle of Veuve Clicquot retails for about R600 and Moët Nectar Imperial will set you back around R700. Bottles of Glenfiddich whisky (special edition at R1,500 a bottle) were also found.

Also in the trash were discarded used and unused condoms.

On Friday, June 29, the trash raid led to the discovery of what is alleged to be the party members’ week of spending. The trash included:

Discarded deposit slips. Slips of purchases from H&M and Zara – surprising if these belong to EFF members as the party has strongly opposed H&M’s allegedly racist advertising. Uneaten food and slips from fast-food restaurants Three business-class plane tickets in the name of EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

The report confirmed Ndlozi had been on the flights, the most recent of which was from Johannesburg to Cape Town on April 19, 2019, departing at 3.10pm.

Ndlozi, responding to the Daily Maverick’s questions, denied the R60,000 rental.

“Some party members were accommodated in Cape Town by parliament in flats and hotels,” he said, adding that “therefore, there would not be any need to rent private accommodation for our MPs. In addition, many of our invited guests were in private accommodation, as it would be expected.

“I must caution you that many of our MPs, leaders, and members are young black women in particular. The insinuation in your question that I must particularly explain the presence of young black women leaving private accommodation comes close to misogyny.”

The EFF spokesperson was challenged to list the hotels and guest houses that had been utilised by the EFF’s entourage and asked how it was possible that the ticket stubs, in his name, were found outside the Camps Bay mansion he claimed was not rented for the party’s MPs.

Ndlozi replied: “This is laughable and typical trash journalism. You are even trying to threaten and intimidate me with all that DNA and fingerprints. Well, I am not scared of you and the rouge unit [sic]!

“I have given you my response, so go on and publish whatever satisfies your rouge [sic] investigative interests.”

EFF leader Julius Malema responded with: “I don’t comment on rubbish” when questioned on the matter.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

