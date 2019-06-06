Blacks are one pay cheque from being in Alex – EFF

Black people are a pay cheque away from being in Alexandra, EFF provincial chairperson Mandisa Mashego told the Alexandra Inquiry at the South African Human Rights Commission in Braamfontein on Thursday.

Mashego, during her oral submission, told the inquiry that “everyone” knew that white people would be promoted three months after being employed and trained by a black person.

She was substantiating a claim she made to the inquiry that it was a norm for Red Ants to destabilise black people by disrupting their property during evictions, but this was never the case in regards to the evictions of white people.

If blacks were privileged with land, there would be no need to occupy land, she said.

“On what grounds must black people subject themselves to these laws?”

The laws mentioned were in regards to former president Nelson Mandela. She mentioned Mandela being declared a terrorist but that an exception was made and he was sworn in as president. She asked the inquiry to add that fact as part of her submission.

“We will not rest until land is restored to black people.”

Mashego fielded questions on whether the EFF would take responsibility should people listen to their “irresponsible” utterances on land occupation.

She maintained the EFF’s mission was for the reparations of land and said those who needed to answer at the inquiry were those who were responsible for the questionable Alex Renewal Project.

“The forensic audit investigation can best give you more details.”

Houses needed to be built in Alex and she told the commission that those who were responsible for the project needed to account for the money that was now apparently untraceable.

The inquiry then adjourned for lunch.

