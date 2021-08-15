Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Premium Journalist
4 minute read
15 Aug 2021
4:50 am
Health
Health | Premium

Covid increasing the cost of healthcare for all, and blocking NHI rollout

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

Covid has made the question of whether government can afford the NHI even tougher to answer than it ever was.

Photo: istock
The Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the implementation of the National Health Insurance bill and it will continue to be a stumbling block for the rollout of the policy across the country as planned. This is according to Phumelele Makatini, Chief Executive and Principal Officer of The Building and Construction Industry Medical Aid Fund (BCIMA), who said the ongoing pandemic could make the National Health Insurance (NHI) more difficult to implement as well as putting an increased strain on the public purse. At the same time, Dr Ntuthuko Bhengu, a panel member of the Healthcare Market Inquiry (HMI) at the Competition...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Covid-19 update: SA records 13,021 new cases and 238 deaths
14 hours ago
14 hours ago

HEALTH

Should you remain friends with an anti-vaxxer?
1 day ago
1 day ago

WORLD

Canada to mandate Covid-19 vaccine for govt workers
1 day ago
1 day ago

COVID-19

Covid-19 update: SA records 13,921 new cases and 384 deaths
2 days ago
2 days ago