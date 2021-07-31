What you need to know about psoriasis

Not many people talk about psoriasis. Even its name suggests that it is an ugly condition that often makes the estimated two million South Africans who suffer from it nauseously depressed. Psoriasis is the consequence of an immune system not working properly, replacing skin cells as often as every couple of days, instead of around a month, resulting in inflammation and plaque, or scaly patches, on the body. Scientists estimate up to 10% of the world’s population could get it, but only 2-3% ever do. It is genetic, inherited and is triggered by various environmental factors. “If one parent has...

Not many people talk about psoriasis. Even its name suggests that it is an ugly condition that often makes the estimated two million South Africans who suffer from it nauseously depressed.



Psoriasis is the consequence of an immune system not working properly, replacing skin cells as often as every couple of days, instead of around a month, resulting in inflammation and plaque, or scaly patches, on the body.



Scientists estimate up to 10% of the world’s population could get it, but only 2-3% ever do. It is genetic, inherited and is triggered by various environmental factors.



“If one parent has it, you’ve got about a 14% chance of developing it. If both parents do, there is an over 40% chance of developing it,” says dermatologist Dr Lushen Pillay.



“Environmental factors that can exacerbate or trigger the start of the condition include stress, smoking, alcohol, red meat to a certain extent, some types of medication and, as we see in our older patients, high or low blood pressure, certain kinds of tablets and even medication for bipolar mood disorder.”



Covid has also become a trigger, says Pillay.



Psoriasis is not contagious, just immensely uncomfortable for the individual who suffers from it. It is also vastly different from eczema. Eczema and psoriasis affect similar areas on the body, but at different points.



“Psoriasis normally affects the extensor areas,” says Dr Pillay.



“Your elbows, your knees, often the scalp and nails as well. And you can get arthritis, specifically psoriatic arthritis.”



With eczema, he says, “specifically ectopic eczema, which is the commonest of all, it affects your flexible areas. The inside of your elbows, the area behind the knees and the groin area, for example”.



There is also an inverse type of psoriasis that affects areas more commonly associated with eczema. He adds that in “psoriasis it is manifest with red scaly plaques that thicken”.

Eczema patches are usually very itchy and while psoriasis can also be itchy, it is not always the case. Psoriasis-impacted areas can bleed, whereas usually with eczema, this doesn’t happen. People normally get eczema from a young age, while psoriasis can appear at any time.



Psoriasis comes in varying degrees of severity and, as such, requires various treatments.



Although medical aids have always been loath to assist patients with this chronic condition, progress has been made.



“But there are some large funders that remain more interested in their own bottom line than the well-being of its contributors,” he says.



The disease can be deadly and there is a 44% increase in likely suicide among those affected.



“This is not just a skin condition. It affects other organs. Patients have a 72% increase in metabolic syndrome. This is where you can get high blood pressure, diabetes and an increase in weight.



“All of these are at an increased risk because of the condition. Anxiety and depression also rocket. So, an infected person wants to get treatment early.”



Psoriasis, more than most other chronic conditions, has seen a plethora of makeshift home remedies. Whether it is tea tree oil or the promises of herbal healing concoctions.



Dermatologist Dr Lushen Pillay

“There have been so many alternative treatments touted for it,” says Pillay.

“Chinese herbal treatment, Indian ayurvedic treatments or tossing a bunch of plants into a pot, boiling them and drinking the mixture.”



The danger is that creating natural cortisone can damage your body and even exacerbate the severity of the condition.



“Unfortunately, because it is not a curable condition, a lot of patients go through trialling alternative treatments.”



Pillay adds that it is important to keep affected areas moisturised.

“But products like aqueous cream dries out the skin, which is what you don’t want. Use fragrance-free, well formulated moisturising products like creams and emollients on your skin.”



Pillay says depending on the severity of a patient’s psoriasis, topical treatments may be the first port of call.



“More severe afflictions are treated with orally taken drugs, while severe cases follow a strict regime of intravenous intervention.



“Today, it is possible to have almost completely clear skin,” says Pillay.

– news@citizen.co.za