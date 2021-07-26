Tiger Brand recalls KOO and Hugo’s tinned foods over ‘defective cans’

Citizen reporter

Tiger Brands has announced that customers who bought KOO and Hugo’s canned vegetable products recently must return them for a refund, due to an “extremely small number of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier”.

This will see approximately 20 million KOO and Hugo’s canned vegetable products recalled because of safety concerns.

“The cans may have a defective side seam weld that could cause the can to leak. The company identified the issue as part of its internal quality assurance processes,” the food manufacturer said in a statement.

Affected products

The canned products affected include KOO and Hugo’s baked beans, mixed vegetables, among others, that were produced from 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021.

“Canned vegetable products forming part of the recall can be identified by looking at the manufacturing date code stamped on the bottom or top of the can.”

Tiger Brands explained that the recall applies to a specific batch only with the following details:

Man: 05/05/2021 08:58 4 K2 2H 9

Best Before: 05/05/2024

No health issues reported

The company indicated that no health issues had been reported, adding that it had also informed the National Consumer Commission (NCC) of its intention to recall the product.

“No health issues have been reported to date relating to the affected product range. Despite the low probability of illness and injury, matters of quality and food safety are an absolute priority for Tiger Brands. Therefore, the company in consultation with the National Consumer Council and made the decision to initiate a precautionary withdrawal in the best interest of consumers,” Tiger Brands said.

Tiger Brands has since advised customers to go to their nearest supermarket or wholesale outlet to return the products for a refund.

For more information visit www.koo.co.za or contact the consumer careline on 0860 100 891 or at tigercsd@tigerbrands.com.